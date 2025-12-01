America’s Game 250th Anniversary

The Army versus Navy Academies football game,

A December season ending battle for yearly fame.

In competitive sport to unite all Americans,

Victory or defeat with respect between partisans.

The West Point’s Duty, Honor, Country “Mules” team,

Army’s “Black Knights” to win their fellow veteran’s esteem.

The Annapolis Navy’s “Goat” their competitive foe,

For “Midshipmen” to defeat Army their combat macho.

Service to one’s country a patriotic duty,

For all our Armed Forces personnel their destiny.

This historic traditional battle a sport respite,

From the death perils of war, the servicemen’s plight.

There are no losers in this Military game,

Their sacrifices for our Democracy their true fame.

George Kibildis

Sparta