Awakening is a process

As the puzzle pieces are slowly coming together – more things are being discovered. Some resources that may help in the process... Awaken with JP, EyesIsWatchin (correct spelling), Tom Laipply podcast, Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening, and The Kwak Brothers are on Rumble, and some are on other platforms.

Again, realize that information is being updated, and research is an ongoing process, and one thing is for sure – The Great Reset is here, and you have a choice to help take back your power, or follow the narrative. Because if you think it is over – it is not. I would definitely listen to Yuval Noah Harari’s words (Klaus Schwab’s advisor) about their plan for humanity, and what they can and will do.

If you think that the government has your best interest at heart and will keep you safe – think again. All the systems are failing us, and are corrupt. It is up to humanity to understand that you are being manipulated, losing your freedom, being physically harmed, financially harmed, and they don’t care. They know the masses drank the Kool-Aid. They are laughing at how they can control you. Again, we went from “it’s just two weeks” to A Great Reset and now A Great Narrative (read the book from Klaus Schwab). I would heed what Yuval Noah Harari is saying (if you are brave enough to realize the global picture). There is evil in this world, but we also have free will to face it, and try our best to overcome it.

Jonathan Leroux

Sussex