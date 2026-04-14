Bravo to the young ones

As a long time resident of Vernon Township, I believe in a strong commitment to one’s community. There are many ways to contribute to the things that matter for people, such as volunteering on boards and serving in public office. Having done these things, I appreciate seeing the younger, up and coming, volunteers and public servants.

Several young men who have stepped up to make a difference deserve a shout out!

Sussex County Commissioner, Jack DeGroot, ran for office bringing the work ethic and organizational skills of someone above his age. He made commitments when he campaigned regarding his issues of interest and fulfilled those commitments with time and devotion. He communicates regularly through his monthly Newsletter and has given us every reason to re-elect him to continue his work for us.

Sussex County Republican Committee Vice Chair and Republican State Committeeman, Billy Marotta, works tirelessly for his party and promoting good government. He also serves on the Hardyston Municipal Utilities Authority Board, the County Agricultural Board and as Vernon’s Republican Club treasurer.

Vernon Democratic Committee Chair, Carl Contino, is a newly elected Vernon Council member. He won a seat on the Vernon Board of Education where he served for several years. Deciding to expand his commitment to community, Carl ran for a Council seat and won as the youngest person to serve on Vernon’s council. He brings the required energy to promote fiscal responsibility and to make prudent decisions.

Sally Rinker

Vernon