Bullying of daughter not addressed at High Point

During the 2021-22 school year, my daughter was involved in two (2) HIB incidences. However, the administration at High Point only considered one incident as a HIB incident. The scary thing is, the incident that was not deemed HIB was the most serious one. Furthermore, the school resource officer, a state trooper, referred to this more serious incident as HIB in two separate conversations with me. Could this be why that same trooper is no longer a resource officer at High Point? Maybe, just maybe, High Point administrators are “sweeping more incidences under the carpet?”

The aggressor took my daughter’s Chromebook twice and grabbed her arm and had to be told by a classmate to let go of her arm. The aggressor turned the Chromebook into the office professing not to know who it belonged to. When I asked an administrator if the video was viewed, I was told no because “I know that (the aggressor’s name) is a liar and I told her so.” The video was viewed when the aggressor grabbed my daughter’s arm. The same administrator told me that the aggressor “only had her arm for 6 to 9 seconds.” In my own opinion, that is 6 to 9 seconds too long. High Point did not consider this a HIB (harassment, intimidation, or bullying incident).

I must also mention that not one High Point administrator called me to inform me that my daughter was involved in any kind of incident at school. It was my daughter, herself, who came home from school and told me about each and every one of these incidences.

There was a High Point Regional “no contact” order put into place. On the very last day of school, the aggressor approached my daughter and a friend and asked her a question. Don’t you know, I got a call from two administrators that day telling me that my daughter “violated the no contact order because she answered” the aggressor’s question. Yes, the aggressor was in violation too, but my daughter violated it too because she said “yes.” Well High Point administrators, where was that phone call when my daughter was “assaulted” at High Point?

The harassment has not stopped. This year, 2022-23, the aggressor’s friends have taken over. My daughter’s things have been taken and passed around the school before they are found and returned. In one incident this year, the aggressor from last year was a participant.

I have taken my concerns to the administrators at High Point. They fall on deaf ears. I was told by attorneys and state department of education members to take my concerns to the High Point Regional High School Board of Education members. You may have guessed it. I was told by the board president that they can’t help me.

My daughter is showing classic signs of being bullied. What high school student comes home and sits in a dark closet and goes from an honor roll student to failing two classes and on the verge of failing a third? When I brought my concerns to Scott Ripley, Superintendent, he said to me that my daughter is fine because he checks with her case manager and other staff members. They all say she is fine. My daughter is NOT fine, Scott Ripley.

The bullying and harassment has to stop at High Point Regional High School. It has to stop from administration all the way down to the students. My daughter was also being “forced” from class this year to complete work from last year, after I agreed to allow her to stay after school for this. This is unethical all the way.

We as parents, have to take back our high school. If the administration does not want to do it, it is up to us as concerned parents to get involved. Our young people have a right to a free appropriate public education. They also have a right to go to school and not worry about what may happen to them again today in school.

Oh, I failed to mention, my daughter is a classified student with multiple disabilities. Is this the reason why High Point is treating my family this way? I do not care your race, color, disability, etc., no one or living thing should be treated any different than any other.

I offered to work with High Point administrators to solve these issues. My offers have gone ignored. As a matter of fact, Scott Ripley, went as far as telling me in a phone conversation that you “are consuming too much of High Point’s time.” Then he denied that he said it. Be careful, Scott Ripley, you never know when I am on speaker phone in the car. Oh, yes, there was someone in the car with me that day who heard the entire conversation.

It is time for change at High Point Regional High School. If Scott Ripley can’t handle his job, let’s find someone who can.

Paula Fetherman

Wantage, New Jersey