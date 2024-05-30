Dudzinski is best qualified candidate

There are two candidates running for one seat on the Wantage Township Committee on the 2024 Republican primary election ballot.

Justin Dudzinski (Lower Taxes, Keep Wantage Rural) has served as a regular member of the Wantage Township Open Space Committee since 2017 and of the Wantage Township Land Use Board since 2019 and still serves in both of those capacities today.

I reached out to Justin last year and found him to be a decent, sincere, intelligent person who is running to serve all of the people of Wantage Township and for the betterment of Wantage Township.

His qualifications alone make him a good candidate to run for elected office.

I urge the registered Republican voters of Wantage Township to choose the best qualified candidate to represent the best interests of all of the people of Wantage Township, and that candidate is Justin Dudzinski.

I also urge the unaffiliated voters of Wantage Township to get out to the polls on June 4 and declare themselves Republican for the 2024 primary election and vote for Justin Dudzinski.

You can easily change your affiliation back to unaffiliated through the Sussex County Board of Elections after the 2024 primary election has taken place.

Wantage Township registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters, please cast your vote for the best qualified Republican candidate for Wantage Committee on June 4. Vote for Justin Dudzinski.

Karen Merritt

Wantage