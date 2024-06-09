Election results show honesty, integrity matter

With the election of lifelong Wantage resident Justin Dudzinski to the Wantage Township Committee, it’s now a proven fact that overspending on mailers, newspapers ads, shirts, hats and countless yard signs as well as strategic campaign contributions and endorsements, paid political advisers etc. are not needed to win a campaign.

What also doesn’t work is publicly attacking private citizens in expensive mailers as happened to myself and others.

This primary election also showed that honesty and integrity matter to the voters and taxpayers of Wantage Township.

If nothing else, this recent primary, and the results it produced, should prove that marijuana, while it may be legal to consume in New Jersey, is something our township must proceed with all the caution and time necessary to make the right decision if we are to allow its production in our rural township at all.

Should we make a hasty and incorrect decision and live with it?

We cannot afford the mistake of caving in to the whims of one potential grower. We sure cannot afford any reckless spending.

Wantage needs to move forward, not backward. No longer can we listen to past township “politicians” who made some very costly and very bad decisions affecting the lives and welfare of so many citizens. Fixing those past decisions has cost taxpayers thousands and thousands of dollars.

One thing is for sure, attacking private citizens, as happened in this primary, was definitely not a good idea, and I will tell you this as the main target of that attack: This “retired lady” who attends every Wantage Township Committee meeting will not forget.

Kathleen Gorman

Wantage