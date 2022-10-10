Fact check before you speak

I think it’s really neat how so many of you have learned to repeat what you hear, so well! Like grade students playing telephone, we have opinion section topic experts, educated by a game of telephone. Cable news educated master degrees.

I took just a few minutes, to look up the supply source of the NJ power grid. It is 48 percent natural gas, yes you did get it right, that is a fossil fuel. However, not the dirty coal burning power you try to make us believe powers the grid. When it comes to those dirty fossil fuels, natural gas is one of the cleanest. We produce almost all the natural gas we use. (Go USA!)

Next up at 42 percent is nuclear, yes it requires responsible usage, disposal, and oversight, but you won’t convince me it’s some awful fuel source. It’s zero emissions and used widescale domestically and globally. You can say well look at what happens when they have a meltdown. But I bet you can only name one or two nuclear melt downs, decades ago. I can name many oil spills, as they seem to happen yearly.

Lastly at 8 percent is renewable (growing rapidly as well, goal is 22 pecent near term), which lion’s share is solar. I’d also be willing to bet many of those with EVs already have panels, offsetting their power cost of the car charging.

Less than 2 percennt of NJ power comes from that dirty coal and oil.

I don’t have an EV and have no rush to buy one, however I won’t mind a world with less pollution and exhaust. I can remember Los Angeles in the 90s before catalytic converters, with many less people living there vs today. I can remember the outrage at requiring catalytic converters. I also remember over time how much better the smog got.

I however own a Prius, a hybrid, half electric motor, half gas. I got it 7 years ago for $12,500, 2 years old, used, 42k miles. It now has 165k miles, has required nearly zero maintenance (1 set or rotors and pads, 1 oxygen sensor I replaced myself, and oil and filters). At 46mpg, and nearly no repair costs, inexpensive sized tires, the amount I’ve saved, has paid for numerous vacations. So many people told me when I was car shopping misinformation about hybrids as well, the battery won’t last, they are high maintenance, they require a hybrid mechanic which is expensive. All wrong. If the battery has to be replaced, it’ll cost me about the same as the transmission repair will cost you on that Ford. If I was a gambling man, I’d put odds the Ford is the only one that actually needs the expensive repair. I’d also be willing to bet only one of us will still be on the road past 200k miles.

Richard B. Thompson II

Vernon