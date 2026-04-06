Francis Hopkinson should be honored as part of America 250

As Sussex County prepares for its America 250 Celebration on June 7 at the Fairgrounds, there’s a piece of New Jersey history that deserves to be part of that story.

Most of us grew up hearing that Betsy Ross designed the American flag. But that story didn’t appear until 1870 — more than 90 years after the fact — and is based entirely on family oral tradition. There’s no letter, no government record, and no contemporaneous account to support it.

What most people don’t know is that there is a documented designer — and he was one of ours. Francis Hopkinson was a New Jersey delegate to the Continental Congress and a signer of the Declaration of Independence. In 1780, he wrote a letter to Congress explicitly claiming credit for designing “the Flag of the United States of America.” That letter is still in the Library of Congress. Congress reviewed his claim and denied the payment — but they never denied that he designed it. No one else from that era ever made a competing claim.

The Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum already presents this evidence in its permanent flag exhibition. Modern historians broadly agree Hopkinson is the most credible candidate.

In this 250th anniversary year, I’m respectfully asking the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners to issue a proclamation recognizing Francis Hopkinson as the documented designer of the American flag. It would be a fitting addition to the June 7 celebration — and a point of pride for all of New Jersey.

Paul Mole

Newton