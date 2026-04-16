x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Letters to the Editor

Guernica

Sparta /
| 16 Apr 2026 | 02:24

    Picasso’s famous and soulful Guernica painting,

    A black and white stark and chaotic anti-war tainting.

    The Nazi and Fascist for Franco ravaged this Spanish town,

    In nineteen thirty-seven their bombs rained down.

    Now we witness Gaza’s genocide equal,

    And the Ukraine and Iran civilian massacre sequel.

    Picasso paints mournful screaming women and dead babies,

    A gored horse and dismembered soldier tragedies.

    He laments in Art war’s violence and suffering,

    By usurped totalitarians unsparing.

    Picasso’s dire painting a psalm for humanity,

    A spiritual eternal warning plead.

    Can mankind by Art, Poetry and Music ministries,

    Learn to avert these human absurdities?

    George Kibildis

    Sparta