Heftler is competent, committed

I am writing to express my strong support for Mark Heftler, who is running for a seat on the Vernon Town Council.

In addition to being a neighbor and friend, I have had the privilege of serving with Mark on the Land Use Board, where he has demonstrated competence and commitment to our town. He studies the issues, listens to different perspectives and works collaboratively to find solutions.

Mark is a highly qualified professional and dedicated candidate who cares deeply about our community and its future. With a background as an attorney with an MBA, he brings a wealth of skills and experience. He also regularly volunteers in the community and serves on the District Ethics Committee for Sussex County, where he is appointed to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the legal profession.

Mark is the kind of person we need on our Township Council. He has the vision, the skills and the passion to make a positive difference for Vernon. He will work hard to improve our quality of life, our public services and our local economy, and I am confident that he will represent us with honesty, integrity and transparency.

These are all reasons why I urge you to vote for Mark Heftler on Nov. 7. He is the best choice for our town, and I hope you’ll join me in supporting him.

Jacqueline Haley

Highland Lakes