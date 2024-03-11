In memory of Layton

This is in memory of a dear friend, Layton Bergman. Layton was one of the kindest, most generous, caring, sweetest men I have ever known. He was very knowledgeable yet also humble.

Layton devoted his entire life to service. He was a volunteer fireman for many years and was involved in many other activities that benefited the Vernon community.

One of Layton’s distinguishing characteristics was in making others feel valued by his showing genuine interest in their thoughts and feelings. He was never judgmental and respected every person. Layton was definitely a unique and very special man.

Layton will be so missed by me; my husband; the members of the Senior Advisory Committee, of which he was a member; and all those who knew and loved him.

Christa Gerry

Sussex