I am writing in support of Patrick Rizzuto for Vernon Town Council.

Mr. Rizzuto is a 57-year Vernon resident and has spent almost half that time serving the township. First, in the capacity of School Board for 15 years where he served as president during the construction of the high school. More recently, he has been on the Town Council for about 10 years.

During his tenure on the Town Council. Mr. Rizzuto has been elected Council President 3 times by his peers. His strong business and financial background makes him one of the few members that truly understands the municipal budget and the state laws that govern it. His “no nonsense” and common sense approach to township business has been a huge asset when working with the CFO and multiple mayors to hold the line on tax increases. He has played a significant role in bringing in the recent 0 percent tax increases of the past few years.

Like him or not, Mr. Rizzuto has always put himself above the politics and voted for what he considered to be best for the township, even if it wasn’t the popular position of the council.

Please consider voting for Mr. Rizzuto this Nov. 4. Vernon needs his strong common sense leadership, core conservative values and extensive township experience he brings to the table every day.

Craig C Miebach

Highland Lakes