Kuser Mansion a gift to New Jersey,

Public officials’ soulless heresy.

Proud structure for eternity squandered,

Such immoral neglect should be pondered.

Grand building over a hundred years old,

With owners who could have privately sold.

But instead to the public entrusted,

Kindness noted with a relic rusted.

Demolished now but true essence not gone,

Past history will forever us bond.

A hotel, estate and park headquarters,

On the bluff above Lake Marcia’s waters.

To our children we must apologize,

Such travesty we cannot minimize.

George Kibildis

Sparta