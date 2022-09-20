How many of us have an afterlife Legacy?

One that will live on throughout all eternity.

Daily walks through our solitary cemetery,

A quiet, well-kept and peaceful serenity.

Stately mausoleums creatively erected,

Magnificent tombstones lovingly perfected.

Multi-colored flags and flowers adorn the ground,

With stone benches and many dear mementoes profound.

But old stone remembrances erode away,

And those less fortunate crumble to one’s dismay.

Ashes to ashes and dust to dust for us all,

And in time all Nature’s stone edifices must fall.

For the living, memories embedded in the heart,

With the Faith of Unity when we depart?

George Kibildis

Sparta