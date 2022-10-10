Letter writers had right idea

Thank you Mr. Cassidy and Mr. Wronka! You brought up all the right points!

EV’s are more than I would pay (personally).

Also I’ve read New Jersey is in a recycling “crisis “ as no one knows what to do with the toxic batteries once they are used up.

Moreover it’s just another program to control us and our freedom to move about as we please in the “ New World Order.”

Remember the WEF says, “You will have nothing and be happy”

Glad I’m turning 66 ... I came from the freedom days.

Thomas Parelli

Sparta