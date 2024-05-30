Luce is knowledgeable, engaged

On Tuesday, June 4, I look forward to supporting Marcus Luce for the Wantage Township Committee.

Marcus is a farmer and a small-business owner here in Wantage.

He and his wife have lived here for 11 years, buying the old Cowling farm after falling in love with Wantage’s rural character.

He has been an exceptionally engaged citizen - participating in township events, volunteering on our first aid squad, joining and supporting a variety of charitable organizations, and humbly donating to a host of worthy causes.

Like myself, he is a fiscally conservative Republican. He believes in smaller government and his top priority is keeping Wantage Township affordable.

When you speak with Marcus, his passion for solving problems is evident. He wants to address the failing infrastructure of our roads. He wants to ensure the maintenance of our beautiful parks and has already gone to work addressing shortcomings in our baseball fields.

One of the things I like most about him is that he doesn’t drag his feet. He’s a man of action and doesn’t waste time getting to work.

His investment in our township reflects his passion and dedication to the continued improvement of Wantage by fixing problems while preserving its roots.

Another aspect of his character that earned him my support is his knowledge. On top of being a smart man, he is informed on a wide variety of township matters. He is acquainted with people all across town from a variety of networks and understands the issues surrounding a multitude of township matters.

This comes from more than merely being present at the committee meetings he regularly attends. He follows up and listens to his fellow citizens. That level of interest forms broad understanding and is how he’s able to form an independent perspectives that will serve our community well.

His intelligence, engagement, fiscally conservative views, belief in small government and drive to preserve your freedoms is why he has my support.

My husband, Parker, and I look forward to voting for Marcus Luce on June 4 and strongly encourage our fellow Wantage residents to join us in ensuring that our conservative government stays that way.

Jill Space

Wantage

Editor’s note: Space is director of the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.