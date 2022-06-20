Media, government, and confusion

Growing up I was taught, not to jump to conclusions, let the dust settle and take a moment before forming an opinion.

Things are not always the way they seem or appear. Be sure of the facts before you act. Presently, our media and our government are quick to judge and most times never recant.

The media and our government reported Capital Police Officer Sicknick died from blunt force trauma after being struck with a fire extinguisher on January 6, 2021. One day later, the media and our government reported Capital Police Officer Sicknick died after being exposed to a chemical irritant on January 6, 2021. Forty-five days later the chief medical examiner, Dr. Francisco Diaz, reported Officer Sicknick died of natural causes.

Dr. Diaz further reported Sicknick, died from “acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basile artery thrombosis.” Dr. Diaz found no evidence of blunt force trauma or any evidence of an allergic reaction to chemical irritants.

The media and our government told us that Border Patrol agents on horseback had whipped Haitian migrants along the Rio Grande. President Biden told us the migrants were being “strapped.” Vice President Harris said the footage of the Border Patrol evokes images of slavery. However, the photographer, Paul Ratje, said he never saw the agents whipping anyone. Ratje further said that the Border Patrol pictures were “misconstrued.”

In 2020, on two occasions, Joe Biden made remarks or promoted a campaign advertisement that strongly suggested Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. No evidence has ever linked Kyle Rittenhouse to a white supremacist group.

On January 5, 2022, members of social media were quick to blame Glen Youngkin for hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia during a severe snow storm. Just one problem, Youngkin was not sworn in as governor until January 15, 2022.

Winston Churchill tells us, “a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

John Casper

Stockholm