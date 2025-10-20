Not all should return

Running for office is a noble gesture to offer time and talent to a community. It’s a great benefit when an elected official has a business background and life experiences that they can contribute to the decisions they make. There are two Council members seeking re-election.

Council President Pat Rizzuto has these qualities and is running for re-election to the Vernon Council. His years of service are marked and measured by his proactive participation in business and development issues in Vernon. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the improvement of Vernon. Observations of the tenure of Council member Natalie Buccieri are not so impressive as she seeks re-election for another four year term. Her previous four years showed no leadership on any major issues, has little to offer in the way of valuable input, and just votes yes to everything. She stops fellow council members when they try to shed light on issues, in moves that show she has no regard for transparency for the public. It’s time for Ms. Buccieri to step away. Vote YES for Pat Rizzuto on Nov. 4.

Matt Bishop

Vernon