The Omega Drive PILOT program is wrong for Vernon. The program allows PILOT properties to not pay schools taxes for 30 years. This is fundamentally wrong. The cost to educate our young has always been the responsibility of all in our community. That is because all of us benefit from an educated citizenry.

Taxes and community support built our first school, The Prices Switch School 1840. Our schools then and now are supported by farmers, tavern owners, and retirees. Everyone, not just parents, must fairly share the tax burden to educate our young.

The PILOT Developers, The O’Neill Group, say there will be few school children housed in the new residences. That is completely irrelevant. In 1840 and now, all of us benefit from educated citizens, and all of us have to fairly contribute.

This PILOT program requires Vernon’s residents to unfairly pay more taxes, to offset what the O’Neill Group does not pay. The residents of the properties won’t benefit. However O’Neill reaps profits for 30 years.

There is a simple and proven solution to right this terribly wrong proposition. Do what has worked since 1840;

Everyone, not just homeowners with school children, must share the tax burden to educate our young.

Craig Venskus

Vernon