Proud to support Carl Contino for Vernon Town Council

Carl Contino’s record on the BOE makes him the best candidate for council this year. He was fearless and never let popularity or political pressure prevent him from making the right decision for our kids. Since his time on the BOE, Vernon Schools have improved dramatically.

Between a stable budget, shrinking class sizes, pre-k expansion and new administration, Carl has been a part of some of the biggest steps in the right direction the district has made since the 1980’s. He never cowered to online bullies and always stood on his own—which is exactly what we need on the council today.

Sarah Petak

Vernon