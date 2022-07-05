The building of these mega warehouses in Sparta is a subject that has many people concerned. Beside the size, which is beyond large, it will have 191 truck bays, and we’re concerned with the impact it will have on the infrastructure of Sparta and surrounding towns as the roads are not large enough to handle the truck traffic generated by these warehouses, not to mention our concern with air and water pollution and other quality of life issues.

We can also expect to see trucks waiting to load up parked on the road shoulders. I’m sure that the Sparta Police and other township authorities will issue tickets to these truck drivers, but it will not be a deterrent as it will just be considered the cost of doing business by the trucking companies. Meanwhile we will be stuck with the sight of these monstrosities on our county roads polluting our air.

I myself like many people moved my family to Sparta 37 years ago to flee the congestion and pollution of city living and don’t want to see that come to Sussex County. I say Sussex County because though these warehouses will be located in Sparta it will affect anyone who uses Route 15. Recently a large truck transporting cinder blocks flipped over on Route 15 closing down the road and diverting traffic onto Route 181 which isn’t large enough to handle that volume of traffic. It was a nightmare, especially for commuters. With the daily increased truck traffic using Route 15 to get to Route 80 I would expect we’ll see incidents like this happening much more often.

A grassroots organization has been formed to fight the construction of these mega warehouses. This organization is not against growth as we are all aware that growth is essential to the financial support and structure of any town. We embrace any responsible development, just not one which will have a negative effect on Sussex County and our quality of life. As you ride around Sparta you may see signs against the building of these warehouses. Hopefully these signs will be going up in other towns in the area in the near future. As you can imagine we’re up against a developer with DEEP POCKETS and funds will be needed to continue this fight. If you live in Sussex County and parts of Morris County, make no mistake, these warehouses will have a large impact on your quality of life.

Lets not be sitting around and complaining two years from now, the time to confront this issue is now before these warehouses are built.

PS: Yes, the elected officials of Sparta are responsible for this fiasco, but right now were being forced to play the hand we have been dealt. So let’s confront this attack on our way of life head on. The jobs created by these warehouses will be minimal. I imagine the new ShopRite created more jobs. Hopefully you will donate to this worthy cause. THANK YOU.

Bill Kisto

Sparta