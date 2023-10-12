Rinker offers change with experience

If Vernon’s history were a book, there would be at least a whole chapter dedicated to Sally Rinker and her impact on Vernon.

Rinker challenged the single-party state. She ran as an independent for council and won. She wrote the petition that made our elections nonpartisan and changed our government from council-manager to mayor-council, creating the executive mayor we see today.

She is a trailblazer for nonpartisan government and a leader in every relevant cause our town has seen in recent years.

Pre-Rinker Vernon was completely different politically, as those who are not party-line had no shot at ever making a difference in our town. Sally changed that.

Sally tells it like it is. She is a genuine businesswoman and is not afraid of hard work. She leads from the mind and heart. Rinker would be the refreshing change our town desperately needs.

Anthony Rossi has never volunteered for anything before running for mayor and has no relevant experience. The mayor is the chief executive of our local government, overseeing every office of the municipal building. Experience is necessary for properly filling the role. We have seen incompetent mayors before, we cannot risk it again. Rossi would be a disaster.

Harry Shortway was mayor from 2016 to 2020 under the strong mayor format. He was council president from 2020 to 2022. That’s six years of influence, not counting when he was just a councilman or deputy mayor under the old form of government. Most would agree he has done enough and had his turn.

Sally Rinker is the only candidate who would offer change with experience. Her heart is in the right place and she has a genuine vision for the town. She is competent and ready.

Jennifer Peck

Vernon