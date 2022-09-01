Save Crawfish Fest

An annual event at the Sussex County Fairgrounds may be coming to an end. After more than 20 years, the promoters of Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Fest have been unable to come to terms with the fairground operators for future events. Apparently, the fairground’s rental fee has increased dramatically, pricing this festival out of the home it has known for over two decades.

If you’ve ever attended Crawfish Fest, you know that this is a top-notch festival. It is very well run, and the food and music of New Orleans is a treat for us northerners.

Whether you’ve enjoyed this festival in the past, know someone who has, or simply see the value in diverse local entertainment options, I ask that you write to the address below and make a case for the return of Crawfish Fest:

Joan Smith, President

Sussex County Farm & Horse Show Assoc. Inc.

PO Box 2456

Branchville, NJ 07826

Michael Wilson

Byram