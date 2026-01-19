Setting record straight on petition drive

I am writing to address recent comments made by Brad Sparta regarding the conduct of the petition committee and the engagement level of our residents. There has been a suggestion that taxpayers were either misinformed or “detached” from the process. As someone on the ground, I can tell you that nothing could be further from the truth.

During the petition drive, our committee functioned primarily as witnesses. We did not lead with opinions; instead, we consistently directed residents to two primary sources: the recording of the Dec. 29 meeting and the official Financial Agreement. We trusted the taxpayers to review the facts and decide for themselves. What we witnessed was a community that is deeply engaged, not detached. Residents actively sought us out at various sites across Vernon. These individuals arrived well-informed, knowledgeable about the specifics of the issue, and ready to take action.

It is a disservice to the people of Vernon to suggest they don’t understand the issues at hand. Our neighbors are vigilant, they are watching the council’s actions closely, and they are more than capable of forming their own conclusions when presented with the data.

Peg Distasi

Glenwood