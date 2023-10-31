Space, Vallone represent community’s values

This year is a very important election for Sussex-Wantage Board of Education.

Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone represent the values of our community and I am proud to support them.

There are many challenges our school district faces. From Gov. Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats slashing our state aid to their abhorrent curriculum mandates and the threats of lawsuits against educators and board members, we need the team of Space and Vallone to represent us, the parents and the taxpayers, and not the big-moneyed special interests.

Children in Sussex-Wantage represent about 24 percent of our population, but they are 100 percent of our future!

Please vote for Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone for school board next Tuesday.

Mark Snook

Wantage