Trichotomy is a meaningful word for me,

Not a dichotomy but a division of three.

Capitalism, Christianity and Democracy,

And their relationship in our trichotomy.

So let’s review for the future of our democracy,

Can all three in our lives exist in Peace and Harmony?

Is Capitalism “the survival of the fittest”?

Or “free enterprise” to promote one’s creativeness.

Christianity is the heart and soul of our country,

But can it survive in a Capitalist society?

Now Democracy must compliment them both,

But business and religion must also promote freedom’s growth.

Capitalism, Christianity and Democracy,

All must have Morality for Humanity’s unity.

George Kibildis

Sparta