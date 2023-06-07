Vander Groef is honest, hard-working

I am writing in support of Justin Vander Groef for Wantage Township Committee.

Justin is an honest, hard-working, family man that I’m proud to know.

Vander Groef has climbed the ladder of leadership in the Beemerville Fire Department, working in coordination with many different organizations.

His attention to detail has kept the Beemerville Fire Hall calendar packed with weddings and fundraisers while dealing with all types of people.

Justin is environmentally aware as evidenced by his work with the Land Use Board and Ducks Unlimited.

His working history gives him a unique perspective on the environmental issues that Wantage Township may have.

Justin Vander Groef is a member of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church.

He’s kind and compassionate yet has a level head on his shoulders to focus on the business at hand.

Justin’s family has been in Wantage Township for generations.

His desire to run for Wantage Township Committee is evidence that he cares about Wantage Township’s future and the futures of the families that live here.

Justin Vander Groef has my vote for Wantage Township Committee.

Lori Space Day

Wantage