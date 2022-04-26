Vernon appreciates volunteers

April is NATIONAL VOLUNTEER MONTH, and I don’t want this month to pass without me making a personal expressing of how much our town appreciates, values and benefits from the time, energy, efforts, and commitment of our vast team of volunteers. As I have said before, our town and its taxpayers could never afford to pay individuals to do the many, many things that volunteers do every day to make our town an even better place to live and raise a family.

With this being NATIONAL VOLUNTEER MONTH, I was very pleased that on tonight, we had the honor of hearing a presentation from one of the town’s premier volunteer organizations, the Vernon Board of Recreation.I observed first hand and participated in many of the activities that the Vernon Board of Recreation provided our town in 2021, and look with eagerness to do whatever I can to support their efforts during 2022. I also use this opportunity to acknowledge the contributions, just last week, of a group of volunteers from one of our town’s churches, the Glenwood Baptist Church. The Glenwood Baptist Church blessed our Senior Center with 15 beautiful leather chairs to be used in the lounge area by our seniors while socializing and engaging in enrichment activities. In addition, they donated new equipment for the Maple Grange Park Snack Bar. This contribution supports the town’s on-going initiatives to make Maple Grange Park an even more usable facility to be enjoyed by our community. Members of the Glenwood Baptist Church will also be volunteering their time and efforts to help with the installation of this new equipment. It is said that the heart of a volunteer is not measured in the physical size of the heart, but in the depth of the volunteer’s commitment to make a difference in the lives of others. Our volunteers are shining examples of this statement! VERNON CARES!

Howard L. Burrell

Vernon Mayor