Vernon residents should support the right for all to vote on change

The director of the New Jersey Municipal Management Association, Bob Casey, presented an informational forum on the Faulker Act at the Vernon Township High School, back in 2010. At that time, a question was on the ballot to change our form of government from a manager/council form, to a mayor/council form. Vernon is a Faulkner Act government and we as citizens have the right of petition and referendum, which is a right not a suggestion.

A question that was asked at that forum was, “How would we know if you made the right choice for our town?” The answer by Mr. Casey was, that in three election cycles, you would probably know. It has now been our fourth election cycle, and believe that the strong type of mayor does not work for Vernon. The council, which is supposed to provide the “checks and balances,” and has been transient through the years with multiple resignations and short appointments, is also not working in my opinion.

I am asking that you please consider signing the petition that is circulating in Vernon, so that all the people can vote on this important decision to change to a council/manager government.

Steven Vichiconti

Highland Lakes