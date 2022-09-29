Vote as if you are choosing a friend

Friendships rarely happen by mistake. Most friendships come when two or more people share interests, beliefs, values, character traits, and other qualities. People tend to be a product of their upbringing. They are what they have been taught, the values instilled by parents and the environment they grow up in resulting in an individual who can be good or evil and relationships that are also good or evil.

In its extreme people who have been taught to be dishonest, greedy, selfish, to crave power, be a racist, a bigot often gravitate toward negative associations like the Mafia, MS-13, Proud Boys, Ku Klux Klan, and other anti-social groups. These individuals and groups present a real threat to America.

In contrast people who have learned to be honest, benevolent, respectful of others, believe in equal rights and opportunity for all, are inclined to form friendships with individuals who share these values.

When the number of negatively disposed citizens outnumber those who are good America is doomed. Until this occurs the voting decision should be based on identifying the true qualities of the candidates based on a standard that would be used to select a good friend. If a voter would not choose a candidate to be a friend then why vote for that candidate to be a friend in protecting their interests in setting political policy?

With no decision making standard voters can fall victim to the rhetoric of negatively disposed politicians who offer “fantasy” conspiracies to create fear in the mind of the voter who will not advocate policies as a friend, but use fear to achieve power to win votes and get elected.

Hitler gave these destructive politician’s the road map when he was successful in using fear to win power. The consequence was millions of people lost their lives and World War II had to be fought to protect against his brand of autocratic rule. Hitler was not an individual who most would chose to be a friend.

For a democracy to survive voters must a standard upon which to base their decision and make the voting decision as important as the decision to select a friend. This can be accomplished by asking “would you expect a friend to stand up and fight against those who would support policies that would deny friends and fellow voters of their basic rights? Apply the same standard to chose who to vote for.

When this standard shifts to supporting candidates who base their campaigns on fear, a lack of respect for those who hold ideas that conflict with their own will pay the consequence of the loss of friends in government who will advocate for their rights and serve the best interests of all Americans.

How can Americans determine who they should vote for? They must vote and vote as if they are choosing a friend.

John T. Whiting

Vernon