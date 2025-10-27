Will Jack Ciattarelli provide necessary leadership?

A statement by Jack Ciattarelli during the October 8, 2025 debate illustrates my point, as he stated about Donald Trump: “I think he is right about everything he is doing.” Really, is this true? Does Jack Ciattarelli think it’s right to break apart families and deport our immigrant friends and neighbors, some who have been here for decades, for the equivalent of a speeding ticket? Does he think it’s right to arbitrarily impose tariffs that are increasing costs by placing a tax on all New Jerseyans? Does he think it’s right to have pushed the OBBBA that could cut health care to 350,000 New Jerseyans and reduce food aid to New Jersey’s most vulnerable residents? Does he think it’s right to send the military into US cities under the guise of safety, a move fundamentally antithetical to the founding of our country? If the answers to these questions are indeed, yes, is this who we want as our Governor? Further, such a blanket endorsement of Federal policy suggests a lack of the independent thought and leadership necessary for a New Jersey Governor.

I could go on, but instead I ask voters to do the work to fact check before voting, so we have a Governor who will truly address the issues most important to New Jersey, such as the affordability crisis. The fog would have us believe that the Republican candidate for NJ Governor supports the above policies because they will benefit New Jerseyans and Sussex County residents. In reality, these policies are much more complex, in many cases as currently implemented are hurting our State, and are clearly in need of bipartisan lawmaking.

I hope that all Sussex County voters will vote and will do the work necessary to base their votes on facts and truth. If we are committed to our obligation as voters, we can secure the future of New Jersey and our Democracy for another 250 years.

Gary DiPippo

Wantage