With warm gratitude

On October 8, 2022, the Mountain Creek Resort Bike Park hosted the 2nd Annual Paul Hanson and Jay Rinker Memorial Ride Event. Paul Hanson, who unexpectedly passed in 2020, was along time employee of Mt. Creek and a well known sports photographer of events and competitors, including the sport of downhill mountain biking. His work chronicled many events and the riders who put Vernon on the map.

My son, Jason Rinker, passed on January 12, 2021 from a motorcycle accident. He was a lifelong competitor in many sports but his last devotion was for the sport of downhill mountain biking as the owner of the local bike shop, Ridetopia, and a record setter in the sport. The biking community and the Mountain Creek Resort joined forces to honor both Paul and Jason with yearly memorial events. There are so many to thank for organizing these days of remembrance and tribute to two people who are called legends in our town. I especially want tothank Jon Hanson, Hugh Reynolds, and Joe Hession for their commitment to these events and all the riders, friends of Paul and Jason, who show up each year. Without them, there would be no event. The registration fees and T-shirt sales are donated to charity. On behalf of my family and the Hanson family, we thank you all and could not be more grateful for the continued out pouring of love and respect for Paul and Jason.

Sally Rinker

Vernon