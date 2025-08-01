Meet Biscuit

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. About 8 years old, Gray and white.

Vernon

CHARACTERISTICS

Biscuit is a sweet girl that likes to be petted.

She also loves to sit in the window and soak up the sun while watching the birds.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes.

HEALTH

Will be spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

calm cats.

ADOPT BISCUIT

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way

Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon