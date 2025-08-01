Meet Biscuit

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. About 8 years old, Gray and white.
Vernon
CHARACTERISTICS
Biscuit is a sweet girl that likes to be petted.
She also loves to sit in the window and soak up the sun while watching the birds.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes.
HEALTH
Will be spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
calm cats.
ADOPT BISCUIT
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way
Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon