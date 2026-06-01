Meet Bluey

ABOUT

Male, 3 Years old, Flat Coated Retriever, Black

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Bluey is a super sweet boy that gets along with everyone and everything that crosses his path. He gets along with other dogs, cats and children. Bluey loves to play with the other dogs at the shelter. He will be neutered and giving his vaccines on 6/19/26.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neuter and vaccines included with adoption. Has appointment on 6/19/26

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Dogs, Cats, Children

ADOPT BLUEY

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.