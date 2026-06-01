Meet Bluey

ABOUT
Male, 3 Years old, Flat Coated Retriever, Black
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Bluey is a super sweet boy that gets along with everyone and everything that crosses his path. He gets along with other dogs, cats and children. Bluey loves to play with the other dogs at the shelter. He will be neutered and giving his vaccines on 6/19/26.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neuter and vaccines included with adoption. Has appointment on 6/19/26
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Dogs, Cats, Children
ADOPT BLUEY
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.