Meet Brenda

ABOUT

Female, 9 months old, DSH, Orange Tortoiseshell

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Brenda is a super sweet girl who loves to be pet. She will follow you around and snuggle into your hand. Brenda loves to look out the window at the birds and play with toys. She is a gorgeous orange tortoiseshell color.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spay, rabies and distemper vaccines included with adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT BRENDA

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.