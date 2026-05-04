Meet Brenda

ABOUT
Female, 9 months old, DSH, Orange Tortoiseshell
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Brenda is a super sweet girl who loves to be pet. She will follow you around and snuggle into your hand. Brenda loves to look out the window at the birds and play with toys. She is a gorgeous orange tortoiseshell color.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spay, rabies and distemper vaccines included with adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT BRENDA
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.