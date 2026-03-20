Meet Brigitte

ABOUT
Female, 5 Year-Old, DSH, Black & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Brigitte is an approximately 5-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. Brigitte is sweet and loves to be pet. She loves to lay in the window and sun herself.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, Mellow Dogs
ADOPT BRIGITTE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.