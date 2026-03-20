Meet Brigitte

ABOUT

Female, 5 Year-Old, DSH, Black & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Brigitte is an approximately 5-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. Brigitte is sweet and loves to be pet. She loves to lay in the window and sun herself.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, Mellow Dogs

ADOPT BRIGITTE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.