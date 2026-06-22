Meet Duckie

ABOUT
Female, 6 Months old, DSH, Black, DSH
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Duckie is a super sweet young girl. She loves to follow you around and give you kisses and mushes. Duckie comes running out when she hears your voice. She loves to play with her toys and lounge around in her cat bed. Duckie also loves watching the birds from the window.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spay and vaccines will be done on 6/17/26
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT DUCKIE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.