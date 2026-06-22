Meet Duckie

ABOUT

Female, 6 Months old, DSH, Black, DSH

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Duckie is a super sweet young girl. She loves to follow you around and give you kisses and mushes. Duckie comes running out when she hears your voice. She loves to play with her toys and lounge around in her cat bed. Duckie also loves watching the birds from the window.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spay and vaccines will be done on 6/17/26

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT DUCKIE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.