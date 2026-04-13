Meet Freya & Athena

ABOUT

Female, Approximately 2.5 Years-Old, DLH, Grey & White

Female, Approximately 2.5 Years-Old, DLH, Grey & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Freya & Athena are both sweet ladies. They both love to be pet and sit in the window watching the birds. These ladies are about 2.5 years old and need to be adopted together since they are bonded siblings.

COAT LENGTH

Long

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Athena is spayed. Freya will be spayed and both will be up to date on vaccinations upon adoption.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT FREYA & ATHENA

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.