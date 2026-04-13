Meet Freya & Athena

ABOUT
Female, Approximately 2.5 Years-Old, DLH, Grey & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Freya & Athena are both sweet ladies. They both love to be pet and sit in the window watching the birds. These ladies are about 2.5 years old and need to be adopted together since they are bonded siblings.
COAT LENGTH
Long
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Athena is spayed. Freya will be spayed and both will be up to date on vaccinations upon adoption.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT FREYA & ATHENA
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.