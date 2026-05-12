ABOUT
Female, 2-3 Years old, DMH, Silver Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Iris is a sweet but shy girl. She likes to be pet but just needs a little more time to get comfortable with her new owner. Iris loves to snuggle up in her cat bed to take naps.
COAT LENGTH
Medium
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT IRIS
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.