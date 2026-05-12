ABOUT

Female, 2-3 Years old, DMH, Silver Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Iris is a sweet but shy girl. She likes to be pet but just needs a little more time to get comfortable with her new owner. Iris loves to snuggle up in her cat bed to take naps.

COAT LENGTH

Medium

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT IRIS

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.