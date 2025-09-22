Meet Jelly and Jam

ABOUT
Male domestic short hair cats. 4 months old. Orange and white.
Vernon
CHARACTERISTICS
Jelly and Jam are both sweet young gentlemen. They are shy but very friendly.
It is preferred for them to go home together because they are becoming a bonded pair.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes.
HEALTH
Neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
other cats.
ADOPT JELLY and JAM
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way
Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon