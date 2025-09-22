Meet Jelly and Jam

ABOUT

Male domestic short hair cats. 4 months old. Orange and white.

Vernon

CHARACTERISTICS

Jelly and Jam are both sweet young gentlemen. They are shy but very friendly.

It is preferred for them to go home together because they are becoming a bonded pair.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other cats.

ADOPT JELLY and JAM

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way

Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon