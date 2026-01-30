Meet Jessie

ABOUT

Female, 9 Years Old, DSH Grey Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Jessie is our longest resident here at the shelter. She is sweet but shy. Jessie would just need time to warm up to her new potential owners.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT JESSIE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.