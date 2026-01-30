Meet Jessie

ABOUT
Female, 9 Years Old, DSH Grey Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Jessie is our longest resident here at the shelter. She is sweet but shy. Jessie would just need time to warm up to her new potential owners.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT JESSIE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.