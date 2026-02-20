Meet Jingle

ABOUT

Female, 2-Year-Old, DSH Gray Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Jingle is a 2-year-old female that came in with her daughter Tinsel. Her daughter is very attached to her so we would like to see them get adopted together. Jingle gets along with other cats. She is shy so she would need time to get comfortable in her new environment.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT JINGLE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.