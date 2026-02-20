Meet Jingle

ABOUT
Female, 2-Year-Old, DSH Gray Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Jingle is a 2-year-old female that came in with her daughter Tinsel. Her daughter is very attached to her so we would like to see them get adopted together. Jingle gets along with other cats. She is shy so she would need time to get comfortable in her new environment.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT JINGLE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.