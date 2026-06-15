Meet Liberty

ABOUT

Female, 1.5 Years old, DSH, Orange, Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Liberty is a super sweet 1.5-year-old female orange tabby. She has done a great job of raising her two kittens, and would love to find a home of her own. Liberty loves to be pet and will mush into you. She loves to play and take naps on her cat bed.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spay and vaccines are included with the adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT LIBERTY

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.