Meet Liberty

ABOUT
Female, 1.5 Years old, DSH, Orange, Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Liberty is a super sweet 1.5-year-old female orange tabby. She has done a great job of raising her two kittens, and would love to find a home of her own. Liberty loves to be pet and will mush into you. She loves to play and take naps on her cat bed.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spay and vaccines are included with the adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT LIBERTY
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.