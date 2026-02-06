Meet Miracle

ABOUT
Male, 5 Months Old, DSH Brown Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Miracle is a 5-month old young man. He is sweet but shy. Miracle likes to be pet and held when comfortable with you. He also enjoys sleeping in his cat house and playing with all the cat toys in the office.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered, Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, Mellow Dogs
ADOPT MIRACLE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.