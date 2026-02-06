Meet Miracle

ABOUT

Male, 5 Months Old, DSH Brown Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Miracle is a 5-month old young man. He is sweet but shy. Miracle likes to be pet and held when comfortable with you. He also enjoys sleeping in his cat house and playing with all the cat toys in the office.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, Mellow Dogs

ADOPT MIRACLE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.