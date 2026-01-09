Meet Moon Beam

ABOUT
Female, 2 Years Old, DSH, Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Moon Beam is an approximately 2 years old. She is very sweet and loves to be pet. She gets along with other cats. Moon Beam’s vaccines are included with the adoption fee
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, vaccinations are included with adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT MOON BEAM
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.