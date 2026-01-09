Meet Moon Beam

ABOUT

Female, 2 Years Old, DSH, Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Moon Beam is an approximately 2 years old. She is very sweet and loves to be pet. She gets along with other cats. Moon Beam’s vaccines are included with the adoption fee

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, vaccinations are included with adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT MOON BEAM

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.