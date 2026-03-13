Meet Pebbles

ABOUT

Female, Approximately 1 Year-Old, DSH Calico

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Pebbles is an approximately 1-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. Pebbles has been trying to get used to humans. She still needs some work with socialization or she will need to go to a barn home since she doesn’t fully trust humans. If you are willing to give her as much time as needed to come around there is a chance that she could be adopted into a regular home.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT PEBBLES

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.