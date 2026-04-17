Meet Royal

ABOUT

Male, Approximately 5 Months-Old, DSH, Brown Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Royal is currently waiting in his court for his perfect match. He is a sweet 5-month-old brown tabby. Royal is a little shy at first since he wants to make sure he finds his one true companion. He loves to be pet and curl up into a little ball in his cat bed. Royal has an appointment to be neutered and vaccinated on 5/15/26. Is your castle willing to give this sweet young man a chance at love?

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neuter/shots are included with the adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, mellow dogs

ADOPT ROYAL

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.