Meet Royal

ABOUT
Male, Approximately 5 Months-Old, DSH, Brown Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Royal is currently waiting in his court for his perfect match. He is a sweet 5-month-old brown tabby. Royal is a little shy at first since he wants to make sure he finds his one true companion. He loves to be pet and curl up into a little ball in his cat bed. Royal has an appointment to be neutered and vaccinated on 5/15/26. Is your castle willing to give this sweet young man a chance at love?
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neuter/shots are included with the adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, mellow dogs
ADOPT ROYAL
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.