Meet Tinsel

ABOUT
Female, 6 Months Old, DSH Gray Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Tinsel is a 6-month old female that came in with her mother Jingle. She is very attached to her mother so we would like to see them get adopted together. She gets along with other cats. Tinsel is shy so she would need time to get comfortable in her new environment.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT TINSEL
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.