Meet Tinsel

ABOUT

Female, 6 Months Old, DSH Gray Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Tinsel is a 6-month old female that came in with her mother Jingle. She is very attached to her mother so we would like to see them get adopted together. She gets along with other cats. Tinsel is shy so she would need time to get comfortable in her new environment.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT TINSEL

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.