Sussex Pharms Wins NJ Cannabis Cup 5-Star Business Award for Best Dispensary!

Sussex Pharms, a woman-owned legacy-to-legal cannabis dispensary, has quickly made its mark in Sussex Borough—and in New Jersey’s growing cannabis industry. In less than a year since opening its doors, the dispensary has earned one of the highest honors in the state: the Five-Star Award for Best Dispensary in New Jersey, presented by the NJ Cannabis Cup.

Behind the success of Sussex Pharms are owners Stephanie and Patrick Simpson, seasoned entrepreneurs who advocated for cannabis reform for over 20 years. Their journey to business ownership represents a milestone in a personal mission rooted in wellness, education, and community connection. Patrick Simpson has represented hemp interests in Trenton and continues to advocate for fair, sustainable cannabis policies. Stephanie Walsh-Simpson expressed deep pride in their hometown ties and community mission, saying, “We were determined to open our doors in the heart of Sussex County,” she said. “We’re rooted in family values and community spirit. We’re committed to wellness.” That commitment extends beyond their customers to the entire community. Recently, Sussex Pharms donated corn stalks to help beautify Historic Downtown Main Street for the autumn season in a meaningful contribution to the town’s charm. As part of a broader revitalization effort on the borough’s Main Street, the dispensary’s newly renovated building features a beautiful storefront that blends professionalism with warmth. Its windowed lobby and welcoming interior invite guests into a bright, open space designed to put visitors at ease. While New Jersey regulations prohibit cannabis products from being displayed in the front area, the rotating “bud bar” in the product room provides customers with a unique, sensory shopping experience—allowing them to see and smell flower selections before purchase. Sussex Pharms showcases a variety of craft and emerging cannabis brands. Convenient amenities such as free parking and an on-site ATM make the experience even smoother.