$!Best 16 Services to Buy Instagram Comments: Expert Reviews

Buzzoid is among the most famous Instagram service providers in the USA and beyond. Celebrities, Instagram influencers, huge brands, and small businesses have trusted Buzzoid with their Instagram pages for 10+ years — but their Instagram comments service is brand new .

Just three deserve the “elite” label — Buzzoid, Twicsy, and Rushmax. These next-generation Instagram comments services have all developed AI systems that help them craft uniquely relevant comments. Nobody can tell real people didn’t write them, and the fact that they’re always posted by active Instagram users with real accounts certainly helps!

Only a few Instagram service providers understand that IG comments services are both art and science, and supply premium comments guaranteed to increase your popularity.

Instagram comments are your top way to develop deeper connections with existing Instagram followers and gain new fans. Getting a lot of high-quality comments doesn’t just give you social proof, though — it also tells the Instagram algorithm that you have quality content that deserves a push.

So, where? We’ve compiled a list of the best sites , so you don’t have to spend time wading through mediocre (and sometimes terrible) Instagram marketing services before finding one you can count on!

How do your competitors, or Instagram influencers you look up to, do it? Many buy followers, views, and likes — but only a few know you can also buy real Instagram comments. Now we’re talking!

It sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, fostering quality Instagram engagements is no walk in the park.

To hit the Instagram jackpot, you have to attract a lot of comments that provoke exciting and thoughtful discussions on your page. An active Instagram page where people spontaneously leave customer reviews, recommend you to their friends, or gush about your latest adventures is one that builds its own brand awareness.

It takes more than accumulating large numbers of new followers to get potential customers to look forward to seeing your feed. Getting on the Explore page poses an even greater challenge.

If you’ve heard how much a thriving Instagram presence can help your brand, you’ll understand why it deserves to be the cornerstone of your social media marketing strategy.

Twicsy’s approach to delivering Instagram comments is nothing short of miraculous. We hope you’ve played around with ChatGPT, because some people think “bots” when they hear “AI.” With Twicsy, nothing could be further from the truth. Twicsy’s AI-driven comments are always intelligent and relevant to your Instagram content — you’ll get the types of comments that generate real conversation on your posts!

Another reason Buzzoid is one of the best sites to buy Instagram comments is its excellent customer support team — always online, always ready to create custom Instagram comments for you! Is posting quality content, using trending hashtags, and fishing for compliments not working out for you? Take your social media strategy to the next level with Buzzoid’s IG comments, and you’ll immediately wonder why you didn’t do it sooner.

Thanks to innovative AI technology, Buzzoid delivers unique and thoughtful comments that improve the way the Instagram algorithm ranks your page. Buzzoid’s customers can select from various different Instagram comments packages, starting with just five high-quality comments. Brands who hope to get on the Explore page can select premium comments, which have extra fast delivery and are posted by very active Instagram users. (You’ll see many verified accounts among them!)

As one of the leading Instagram marketing sites worldwide, Twicsy runs powerful systems that analyze your Instagram content and work on crafting Insta comments that help you soar within minutes. Real people take over once your comments are ready, and the way Twicsy works, you’ll always adhere to Insatgram’s terms.

Even better news for small business owners? Twicsy maintains some of the most affordable prices in the Instagram growth industry. Sure, this site charges more than low-quality services that use bots to post emojis, but you also get a return on your investment — in the form of impressive Instagram growth.

Of course, Twicsy’s live customer support team is available around the clock, waiting to help you out!

3. Rushmax

Rushmax has built a solid reputation since it first launched years back, and it won’t surprise old customers that Rushmax is also among the first Instagram marketing sites to jump into the AI Insta comments field.

We’ve ranked Rushmax in third place because its IG comments service just started, and its system isn’t quite as refined as Buzzoid’s or Twicsy’s yet. Still, all comments are relevant to your Instagram posts and very likely to attract more organic comments. They’re all posted by real accounts (never bots), so you don’t have to worry about attracting unwanted attention.

Aside from the high-quality comments you get, Rushmax is also supremely easy to work with. Payment options include PayPal, debit cards, and credit cards, and delivery times are speedy.

Also check out Rushmax’s TikTok and YouTube growth services if you have other social media accounts to build!

Top Sites for Human-Written Bulk IG Comments

Not all sites can be pioneers, and some people trying to grow a social presence may want to explore other options. The sites in this section let you buy Instagram comments written and posted by real people.

That’s not quite as good as it sounds, because most of the time, you’ll get random Instagram comments. You’ve seen them — nice post, great content, more please, and similar offerings.

4. InstaPort

Buzzoid, Twicsy, and Rushmax are the best sites to buy IG comments right now. Full stop. These sites were the first to adopt new technology and use it to your advantage. But if you’re not going to go with one of them, InstaPort is your best bet.

This site doesn’t yet use (or at least advertise) AI IG comments services. Instead, it promises real Instagram comments posted by active users. InstaPort lives up to its promises and has decent delivery times.

You can buy a lot of comments here. Most are at least relevant to your Instagram posts, and you can choose to divide your Instagram comments packages over two different posts if you prefer to show Instagram engagement in different places.

InstaPort takes Bitcoin (as well as more common payment methods) and has an active customer support team. Their prices are also very reasonable.

5. Social Spyder

Social Spyder among our top 10 picks for new followers, Instagram views, and IG likes. Its comments packages still need some improvement before we’d be confident about recommending them each time, but Social Spyder is still among the best sites for bulk comments.

When you buy regular IG comments from this site, you get fairly bland positive comments that can show social proof and boost your engagement rate. If you pick the premium likes packages (between 10 and 250 comments per order), you get quality service from real people.

Social Spyder’s premium comments are extremely expensive, even compared to Buzzoid and Twicsy — which do a significantly better job. As you’ll see if you keep reading, it’s still among the best sites to buy Insta comments.

6. Instagram Growth 101

Instagram Growth 101 offers an amazing variety of Instagram comments packages, allowing brands with growing Instagram pages to buy between 50 and 2,000 IG comments.

If you take a look at their prices and compare them to Buzzoid’s, you’ll immediately understand that your bought comments aren’t personalized. You’ll find these generic comments and emojis on every Instagram profile (and most of the time, they’re organic). They don’t scream “this Instagram profile is Explore page material,” but getting a large number of comments can still help.

7. SocialRise

Some Instagram users report that they had luck with SocialRise, too. This site offers generic Insta comments, but does it well. With affordable prices, a live customer support team, and a commitment to never work with bots that might get you banned, SocialRise offers quite a good service. Somehow, they get very close to instant delivery.

8. Staroid

The next site to consider purchasing comments from is Staroid. Their friendly team offers fast delivery times even if you order a lot of comments. Customers who go for the premium comments packages get extra visibility because this tier of comments comes from verified users or very active Instagram users.

Budget Instagram Comments Services

We told you not many Instagram service providers offer Instagram comments packages at all — so it’s only natural that the list of quality services is even shorter. We weren’t quite sure what to name this section, because “not that great” didn’t sound very nice.

To be fair, some brands or aspiring influencers might actively search out bulk comments packages at bargain prices, hoping a large number of comments is enough to get them on the Explore page or make them go viral.

You should know that the best you can expect from low-quality comments is a small boost, but if that’s what you’re after, these services may be the best sites to buy Instagram comments for you.

9. Social Media 911

Offering growth services for most of your social media accounts, Social Media also has a budget-friendly bulk IG comments service. Comments come in fast but rely heavily on emojis and random platitudes.

10. IG Tonic

IG Tonic is a site that makes you do all the work. Send them your own comments (yes, we mean you write them yourself), and they’ll get real users to post them to your Instagram account. This site needs your Instagram username and asks you to create an account before you can buy IG comments.

11. InstaEngagements

This is a typical bulk comments provider that charges low rates but has slower delivery. Even though you’ll only ever get random Instagram comments not tailored to your unique target audience or Instagram profile, InstaEngagements takes at least 24 hours to deliver.

12. DesignYourInsta

DesignYourInsta gives people who want to buy IG comments a lot of flexibility. Want to buy a small number of Insta comments? You can do that. Need a lot of comments? DesignYourInsta can supply those, too.

13. Instafactor

You can get a lot of comments for very low prices with InstaFacctor, but the generic messages their real Instagram users post don’t have much potential to boost your organic Instagram growth. At least you won’t get banned from the social media platform, because InstaFacctor doesn’t use fake accounts to post your random Instagram comments.

14. GramStrat

GramStrat is a new Instagram growth service that supplies bulk comments packages. They have a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied, but their customer support is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, you can’t customize your bought comments in any way.

15. IG Burst

IG Burst offers different kinds of Instagram engagements, including cheap followers and IG views. Their Insta comments service has instant delivery, and the checkout process is super speedy too. IG Burst is more expensive than other sites in this category, which is why they’re in 15th place.

16. Growth & Co.

This brand new site doesn’t have many customer reviews and very limited Instagram comments packages. Although they claim not to use bots or violate Instagram’s terms, Growth & Co is too new to make any definite claims.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How much do Instagram comments cost?

Budget Instagram comments can cost as little as $2 for 10 comments, but those won’t be relevant comments. If you want premium comments, Buzzoid and Twicsy offer superb comments packages starting at less than $10.

Is purchasing comments legal?

Of course! If you buy real Instagram comments posted by active users, you’ll also adhere to Instagram’s terms.

Is it safe to buy Insta comments?

Yes — but only if you use reputable Instagram service providers. We’d recommend Buzzoid, Twicsy, and Rushmax.

Will purchsing comments grow my Instagram account?

High-quality comments generate conversation on your Instagram content. They also allow new followers to discover you, triggering even more organic comments.